Harda Fire: 7 Dead, Over 100 Injured After Explosion At Illegal Fireworks Factory In Harda, Ravages 50 Nearby Houses

Harda (Madhya Pradesh): Seven individuals tragically lost their lives, and more than hundred sustained injuries following a devastating blast at an illicit fireworks factory in Harda on Tuesday. Some bodies are lying on the road near the factory. It set fire to more than 50 nearby houses. People flee their homes to save themselves. According to reports, 30-35 people were hospitalised due to injuries sustained during the explosion.

According to the information received, there is a possibility that people are still trapped in the debris at the site. Efforts are being taken to locate and rescue any individuals who may be stranded or injured due to the incident. Ministers and rescue teams are mobilizing swiftly to assess the situation and provide necessary aid to those affected by the unfortunate event.

Medical Team Dispatched to Harda

The Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Prabhakar Tiwari in Bhopal has reported that teams of doctors from Hamidia Hospital, AIIMs, Medical hospitals has been dispatched to Harda following the tragic incident.

Harda MLA urges citizens to save lives

Harda MLA Ram Kishore Dogne urges people to use their vehicles to help injured reach hospitals as soon as possible.

IMC Dispatches 11 Fire Brigade

In response to the tragic fire incident at a firecrackers factory in Harda, the Indore Municipal Commissioner Harshika Singh has taken proactive measures to enhance fire safety in the region. Following the orders issued by the Commissioner, 11 fire brigades have been swiftly dispatched to Indore.

The factory is near Magardha Road in Harda district. On Tuesday morning, there was a huge explosion at the factory, and a big fire started. The fire quickly spread due to contact with the stored gunpowder for fireworks. The flames and smoke rising from the factory could be seen from afar. Upon receiving the news, the fire brigade dispatched their vehicles to the scene. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

According to Collector Rishi Garg told FPJ that at least 30-35 people have been hospitalised. However, there hasn't been any confirmation of casualties so far. The situation is still being assessed, and authorities are actively working to ensure the safety and well-being of those affected by the incident.

