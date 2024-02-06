Harda Fire: MP CM Announces ₹4 Lakh Ex-Gratia To Kin Of Deceased, Free Treatment To Injured

MP Chief Minster Mohan Yadav |

Harda (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday announced a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh as ex-gratia to the families of the deceased of Harda fire incident, and the injured will be given free treatment.

Yadav, expressing his condolences in a tweet, said, “The incident that happened at the firecracker factory in Harda is sad. As soon as the information was received, we immediately took cognizance of the incident and activated the district administration team. More than 50 ambulances have been immediately dispatched to the incident site. Teams of doctors have been deployed in Indore, Bhopal and Hoshangabad so that the injured can be immediately treated in the nearest hospital. A committee has been formed to investigate the incident. Financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each will be provided to the families of those deceased in the accident. Instructions have been given for free and proper treatment of the injured.Baba Mahakal prays for the speedy recovery of all the injured”.

Notably, seven persons were killed and more than 100 injured after a major fire broke out in a firecrackers factory in Harda town of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

Government constitutes disaster management committee

Disaster Management Committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Government Additional Chief Secretary Mohd Suleman. Additional Chief Secretary Ajit Kesari, Principal Secretary Home Sanjay Dubey, Neeraj Mandloi, Home Guard Director General Arvind Kumar, Additional Director General of Police Alok Ranjan have been made members of the committee.

10 beds reserved in Bhopal AIIMS

10 beds have been reserved in Bhopal AIIMS for the treatment of the injured from the Harda Firecracker Factory incident. Oxygen, ventilator support and other necessary facilities have been added to these beds. Dr. Bhupeshwari Patel of Trauma and Emergency Department said that the Bhopal district administration has asked to be prepared to admit 10 to 15 seriously injured people for treatment in AIIMS Bhopal.