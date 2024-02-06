 Harda Fire: MP CM Yadav Directs Officials To Rush To Spot By Helicopter
Mohan Yadav asked medical colleges in Bhopal and Indore and burn units in AIIMS Bhopal to make necessary preparations.

Harshita MaheshwariUpdated: Tuesday, February 06, 2024, 02:23 PM IST
Harda (Madhya Pradesh): Expressing condolences over the death of seven people and more than 100 injured in the Harda firecracker factory fire incident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav directed minister Uday Pratap Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Ajit Kesari and Director General Home Guard Arvind Kumar to rush to Harda by a helicopter.

He spoke to the officials concerned and sought details of the incident and asked medical colleges in Bhopal and Indore and burn units in AIIMS Bhopal to make necessary preparations. Besides, fire brigades are also being sent from Indore and Bhopal.

On the other hand, the Congress party has also expressed their grief and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

BJP State President VD Sharma said, "It is heartbreaking to learn that there were numerous casualties in the tragedy at the Harda firecracker factory. I send the grieving family my sincerest sympathies. We ask God to grant peace to the families of the deceased in this tragedy and quick healing for those who were hurt."

"A firecracker factory in Harda caught the fire." Approximately twenty to twenty-five persons were hurt in the explosion. An attempt to rescue is under progress. According to Harda Collector Rishi Garg, teams from the SDRF and NDRF have also been contacted.

