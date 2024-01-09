MP: Prepare Purification Plan For Kshipra, Collector Tells Officials

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Under the leadership of collector Rishav Gupta, a time-limit meeting took place in Dewas to address pending issues and inter-departmental coordination. Present at the meeting were joint collector Priyanka Mimrot, SDM Bihari Singh, and other district officials. The primary focus was on resolving pending papers related to deadlines and promoting cooperation among departments.

One key directive from collector Gupta was for the municipal corporation, district panchayat, water resources, industry, environment, and agriculture departments to prepare a purification action plan for River Kshipra within a week. Emphasising environmental responsibility, he urged farmers to plant saplings along the Kshipra banks and organise public awareness programmes.

Additionally, the collector instructed the education department to raise awareness about Kshipra purification through debates and essay competitions in schools. Other directives included the construction of a stop dam and sewerage network, issuance of show cause notices for absent officials, and the resolution of pending cases related to various government schemes.

Collector Gupta stressed the importance of timely resolution of TL cases, online complaints and the completion of KYC for Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi. He also called for public support in initiatives like 'Mera School, Smart School' and 'Meri Shala, Sampoorna Shala'. In efforts to maintain public health, strict actions under the COTPA Act were mandated against smoking in public places.

The collector also emphasised completing the construction of sub-health centers within the specified time frame and continuous inspection of hostels and NRC centers. The progress of the CM Helpline was thoroughly reviewed, with the collector emphasising the immediate resolution of registered complaints and warning of actions against officers failing to meet deadlines.