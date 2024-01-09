MP: Man Booked For Molesting Woman In Mhow

Representative Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A Muslim youth posing as a Hindu befriended a young woman from a Hindu community and subsequently molested her when she was alone in her rented house on Saturday night.

The 22-year-old victim promptly reported the incident to the Ghatabillod police outpost in Pithampur, leading to the police filing charges against the perpetrator on Sunday evening. Sub Inspector Hina Joshi disclosed that the victim, employed in a factory near Lebad, informed the police that Shoaib, 22, son of Rafiq Mansuri, forcibly entered her residence on Saturday night and molested her.

Upon hearing her cries for help, nearby residents rushed to her help and confronted Shoaib, causing him to flee. The victim had known him as Sahil Kumar, as he worked in the same factory and had introduced himself as such. She only discovered his true identity when bystanders identified him during the confrontation on Saturday. In response to the complaint, Shoaib has been charged under Sections 354, 354A, 354D, 452, and 506 of the IPC and has been apprehended. Additional charges related to fraud for concealing his identity and religious affiliation will be added to the case once relevant documents are recovered by the police.