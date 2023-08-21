MP Poll Scroll: In Jhabua, Problems Galore For BJP | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): In a big blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the forthcoming State Assembly elections, over 500 party workers from Jhabua and its adjoining areas took part in a vehicle rally in the town in protest against the party candidate announced recently.

Party workers took out a rally carrying placards with the slogan "Bhanu Bhuria Hatao, Jhabua Seat Bachao" (remove Bhanu Bhuria, save Jhabua seat) from Krishi Upaj Mandi, and after traversing through Rajgarh Naka, Vijay Sthambh Square, Azad Square, and Rajwada Square, the rally culminated at Rajgarh Naka.

The rally was led by BJP leader Ramesh Bhabor. He said that they were not against the party, but the candidate announced by the party, as we are against nepotism.

"Bhanu Bhuria himself is the BJP district president, and his wife is the Ranapur Janpad Panchayat president and the chief of the Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP), and if so many responsibilities are given to one family, then where will the rest of the workers go? That's why there is resentment among the party workers," Bhabor said.

Hundreds of workers from Bori, Kalyanpura, Jhabua, Pitol, Kundanpur, and Ranapur areas of the Jhabua Assembly constituency participated in the rally. District members, district panchayat members, sarpanch, panch, booth-level workers, and mandal workers participated in it.

Probably this is the first time that the anger of the workers against the official candidate declared by the BJP has come to the fore. In such a situation, it will be tough for both the party and Bhanu Bhuria to resolve the matter. Along with this, the party's concern has also increased.

