Bhopal: Cyclist Mowed Down By Recklessly-Driven Vehicle In Piplani, Driver Booked

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A recklessly-driven vehicle mowed down a cyclist in Piplani locality of the city on Saturday late night, the police said. The police added that the man who sustained injuries in the incident died on his way to the hospital, while a hit-and-run case has been registered against the unidentified accused driving the vehicle.

Piplani police station house officer (SHO) Anurag Lal said that the man who lost his life in the incident has been identified as Parag Sahani (38), a resident of Govindpura. Sahani used to drive grinder for a private company at Minal gate located in Piplani. On Saturday noon, he had left for work and used a bicycle to commute. After finishing work, he was on his way back home, when an unidentified vehicle rushing at a high speed mowed him down.

Sahani, lying in a grievously injured condition in the corner of the road, was witnessed by some passers-by, who rushed him to the AIIMS hospital for speedy treatment. He was however, declared brought dead on arrival by the doctors.

The police were informed, who began probe and have sent the body for post-mortem. Sahani has a wife, who is at her native place in Uttar Pradesh currently and is on her way back to Bhopal. Post- mortem reports are awaited in the case, SHO Lal said.

