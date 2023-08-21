 Bhopal: Cyclist Mowed Down By Recklessly-Driven Vehicle In Piplani, Driver Booked
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Cyclist Mowed Down By Recklessly-Driven Vehicle In Piplani, Driver Booked

Bhopal: Cyclist Mowed Down By Recklessly-Driven Vehicle In Piplani, Driver Booked

Sahani used to drive grinder for a private company at Minal gate located in Piplani.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 12:37 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A recklessly-driven vehicle mowed down a cyclist in Piplani locality of the city on Saturday late night, the police said. The police added that the man who sustained injuries in the incident died on his way to the hospital, while a hit-and-run case has been registered against the unidentified accused driving the vehicle.

Piplani police station house officer (SHO) Anurag Lal said that the man who lost his life in the incident has been identified as Parag Sahani (38), a resident of Govindpura. Sahani used to drive grinder for a private company at Minal gate located in Piplani. On Saturday noon, he had left for work and used a bicycle to commute. After finishing work, he was on his way back home, when an unidentified vehicle rushing at a high speed mowed him down.

Sahani, lying in a grievously injured condition in the corner of the road, was witnessed by some passers-by, who rushed him to the AIIMS hospital for speedy treatment. He was however, declared brought dead on arrival by the doctors.

The police were informed, who began probe and have sent the body for post-mortem. Sahani has a wife, who is at her native place in Uttar Pradesh currently and is on her way back to Bhopal. Post- mortem reports are awaited in the case, SHO Lal said.

Read Also
Bhopal: Driver Makes Off With Rs 60k Belonging To Employer, Held
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Cyclist Mowed Down By Recklessly-Driven Vehicle In Piplani, Driver Booked

Bhopal: Cyclist Mowed Down By Recklessly-Driven Vehicle In Piplani, Driver Booked

Fourth Poorest, Largest Contributor Of Poverty: Kapil Sibal's Dig At Amit Shah Over His 'Atma...

Fourth Poorest, Largest Contributor Of Poverty: Kapil Sibal's Dig At Amit Shah Over His 'Atma...

MP Elections 2023: Amit Shah Sets Target To Win 150 Assembly Seats

MP Elections 2023: Amit Shah Sets Target To Win 150 Assembly Seats

Madhya Pradesh: International Tiger Hunter, Skin Trader Bawaria Nabbed From Vidisha-Sagar Highway

Madhya Pradesh: International Tiger Hunter, Skin Trader Bawaria Nabbed From Vidisha-Sagar Highway

Bhopal: PWD Minister Stopped From Attending BJP Executive Meet

Bhopal: PWD Minister Stopped From Attending BJP Executive Meet