Bhopal: Driver Makes Off With Rs 60k Belonging To Employer, Held

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The driver of a man belonging to Katni tried making off with Rs 60,000 kept in his car, but was nabbed by the TT Nagar police at the Bhopal railway station on Friday, the police said.

TT Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Chain Singh Raghuwanshi said that the complainant, Kamlesh Kumar was a resident of Katni, and owned lime factory. About a month and a half ago, Kumar had hired a driver named Shashikant Sharma, as he needed to travel outstation for work frequently. The duo had arrived in Bhopal for work on Friday. Kumar told Sharma to steer towards GTB complex, as he had to purchase shoes for himself. Kumar left the car and went inside the shoe showroom, while his bag containing Rs 60,000 was kept inside the vehicle.

Sharma decided to make off with the money and sped away from the spot. When Kumar returned, he did not find Sharma and his car, after which he informed TT Nagar police of the same.

The police swung into action and began checking drives at all railway stations, as well as the outskirts of the city. They managed to apprehend Sharma from Bhopal railway station, who was in a bid to flee to his native state Uttar Pradesh.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)