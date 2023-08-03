Bhopal: Traffic Snarl Amid President's Visit Leaves Vehicles Crawling On City Roads

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy traffic snarl on city roads left vehicles crawling on Thursday. Roads leading to Raj Bahvan and old city were left bumper-to-bumper for President’s visit to the state capital and for panchayat secretary’s convention at Lal Parade Ground. Roads were heavily barricaded in the wake of President’s visit.

Barricades at many points triggered traffic bottlenecks. Traffic was totally prohibited on roads leading to Raj Bhavan, Polytechnic Square, Roshanpura Square, Kamla Park, VIP Road as the President visited Ravindra Bhavan.

Traffic was allowed from Rangmahal to Moti Masjid via Jahangirabad which remains overcrowded. The additional traffic compounded problems of commuters. Vehicles remained stranded at many places like Iqbal Maidan, Jahangirabad, Tallaya, Budhwara and Royal Market. Secondly, even after traffic was allowed to move on, roads were barricaded creating congestion at many points at Roshanpura Square, Jahangirabad and Raj Bhavan.

Panchayat Secretary’s Convention Leaves Queue Of Vehicles Along Jail Road

Besides, Jail Road and in the vicinity of Lal Parade Ground, the situation was the same due to Panchayat secretary’s convention. Vehicles of panchayat secretary were parked along Jail Road on both sides.

Though traffic police personnel were deployed, overburden of traffic added up to the problems. Long queues of vehicles were seen at Roshanpura Square, Banganga Square, Rang Mahal, Raj Bhavan, Jahangirabad and various points in old Bhopal. From Moti Masjid to Royal Market it is one-way but both sides of the stretch were highly congested due to unprecedented traffic.

