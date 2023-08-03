MPBOSE: MP Board Date Sheet 2024 Out For Class 10th & 12th

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBOSE) has released date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2024. MP board Class 10 final exam 2024 to start from February 5 and the last exam will be on February 28, 2024.
Class 12 final exams will begin on February 6 and end on March 5, 2024.On the first day of the Class 10 final exam, students will write the Hindi paper. NQSF and AI papers are scheduled for the last day of exam.
For Class 12, the Hindi paper is scheduled for the first day. On the last day, students will write Urdu and Marathi papers. Physical Education Training exams for first year will be held on February 5, 8, 10 and 13 for first year students and for second year, these exams will be held on February 7, 9, 12 and 15.
MP Board Class 10 Date Sheet 2024:
5 February: Hindi
February 7: Urdu
February 9: Sanskrit
February 13: Mathematics
February 15: Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Sindhi
February 19: English
February 22: Science
February 26: Social Science
February 28: All subjects of NSQF
MP Board Class 12 Date Sheet 2024
February 6: Hindi
February 8: English
February 10: Drawing and Designing
February 12: Physics, Economics, Animal Husbandry, Milktrade, Poultry farming, and Fisheries, Elements of Science, History of Indian Art
February 13: Psychology
February 15: Biotechnology, singing, tabla pakhawaj
February 16: Biology
February 17: Informatic Practices (IP)
February 20: Sanskrit
February 21: Chemistry, History, Business Studies, Drawing and Painting, Home Management and Textile Science
February 23: Sociology
February 27: Mathematics
February 28: NSQF, Physical Education
February 29: Political Science
March 2: Geography, Crop Production, and Horticulture, Still Life and Design, Anatomy - Science and Health
March 4: Agriculture, Home Science, Arts, Bookkeeping and Accountancy
March 5: Urdu, Marathi