MPBOSE: MP Board Date Sheet 2024 Out For Class 10th & 12th

MP Board Date Sheet 2024 | Representative Image

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBOSE) has released date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2024. MP board Class 10 final exam 2024 to start from February 5 and the last exam will be on February 28, 2024.

Class 12 final exams will begin on February 6 and end on March 5, 2024.On the first day of the Class 10 final exam, students will write the Hindi paper. NQSF and AI papers are scheduled for the last day of exam.

For Class 12, the Hindi paper is scheduled for the first day. On the last day, students will write Urdu and Marathi papers. Physical Education Training exams for first year will be held on February 5, 8, 10 and 13 for first year students and for second year, these exams will be held on February 7, 9, 12 and 15.

MP Board Class 10 Date Sheet 2024:

5 February: Hindi

February 7: Urdu

February 9: Sanskrit

February 13: Mathematics

February 15: Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Sindhi

February 19: English

February 22: Science

February 26: Social Science

February 28: All subjects of NSQF

MP Board Class 12 Date Sheet 2024

February 6: Hindi

February 8: English

February 10: Drawing and Designing

February 12: Physics, Economics, Animal Husbandry, Milktrade, Poultry farming, and Fisheries, Elements of Science, History of Indian Art

February 13: Psychology

February 15: Biotechnology, singing, tabla pakhawaj

February 16: Biology

February 17: Informatic Practices (IP)

February 20: Sanskrit

February 21: Chemistry, History, Business Studies, Drawing and Painting, Home Management and Textile Science

February 23: Sociology

February 27: Mathematics

February 28: NSQF, Physical Education

February 29: Political Science

March 2: Geography, Crop Production, and Horticulture, Still Life and Design, Anatomy - Science and Health

March 4: Agriculture, Home Science, Arts, Bookkeeping and Accountancy

March 5: Urdu, Marathi