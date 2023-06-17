 ICSI CS December 2023: Executive, Professional Exams Date sheet OUT at icsi.edu
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationICSI CS December 2023: Executive, Professional Exams Date sheet OUT at icsi.edu

ICSI CS December 2023: Executive, Professional Exams Date sheet OUT at icsi.edu

As per the schedule, the CS executive exams on the 2017 syllabus will be conducted between December 21 to 29, CS executive exams on 2022 syllabus will be conducted between December 21 to 28.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 01:32 PM IST
article-image
ICSI CS December 2023 timetable out | ICSI

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the official schedule of the ICSI CS December 2023 exams today, June 17. Interested candidates can visit the official ICSI website to check the time table at icsi.edu.

ICSI Exam Date

The ICSI exams will be conducted between December 21 to December 30, 2023 from 2 pm to 5 pm.

As per the schedule, the CS executive exams on the 2017 syllabus will be conducted between December 21 to 29, CS executive exams on 2022 syllabus will be conducted between December 21 to 28.

Direct Link to check Time Table

Read Also
Indore: CA degree awarded to 570 students at ICAI convocation ceremony
article-image
ICSI CS December 2023 Executive, Professional Exams Datesheet Released

ICSI CS December 2023 Executive, Professional Exams Datesheet Released | ICSI

Steps to check schedule For ICSI CS December 2023 Exams:

  • Visit the official ICSI website – icsi.edu

  • Click on ‘home’ menu and then click on the latest news at ICSI button.

  • Scroll down and click on the link that reads ‘Time Table for CS Examinations, December, 2023’

  • The schedule will open.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

ICSI CS December 2023: Executive, Professional Exams Date sheet OUT at icsi.edu

ICSI CS December 2023: Executive, Professional Exams Date sheet OUT at icsi.edu

Study Abroad Expert Gives Seven Key Tips On SAT That US-bound Students Should Know About

Study Abroad Expert Gives Seven Key Tips On SAT That US-bound Students Should Know About

Indian Air Force: AFCAT-2 2023 Registration Open; Apply at afcat.cdac.in Till June 30th

Indian Air Force: AFCAT-2 2023 Registration Open; Apply at afcat.cdac.in Till June 30th

U.P. Govt. Directs Schools to Reopen on June 21 To Celebrate Yoga Day

U.P. Govt. Directs Schools to Reopen on June 21 To Celebrate Yoga Day

FPJ Exclusive: Data Science, AI, And More In Focus For First Foreign Campus In Tanzania, Says IIT...

FPJ Exclusive: Data Science, AI, And More In Focus For First Foreign Campus In Tanzania, Says IIT...