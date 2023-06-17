ICSI CS December 2023: Executive, Professional Exams Date sheet OUT at icsi.edu

ICSI CS December 2023 timetable out | ICSI

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the official schedule of the ICSI CS December 2023 exams today, June 17. Interested candidates can visit the official ICSI website to check the time table at icsi.edu.

ICSI Exam Date

The ICSI exams will be conducted between December 21 to December 30, 2023 from 2 pm to 5 pm.

As per the schedule, the CS executive exams on the 2017 syllabus will be conducted between December 21 to 29, CS executive exams on 2022 syllabus will be conducted between December 21 to 28.

Direct Link to check Time Table

Steps to check schedule For ICSI CS December 2023 Exams:

Visit the official ICSI website – icsi.edu

Click on ‘home’ menu and then click on the latest news at ICSI button.

Scroll down and click on the link that reads ‘Time Table for CS Examinations, December, 2023’

The schedule will open.