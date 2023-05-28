Indore: CA degree awarded to 570 students at ICAI convocation ceremony

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over 570 students of the region including 250 females and 370 males, were awarded the degree of CA by the city branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

These students have cleared the CA exam this year.

Chief guest of the ceremony was senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya. The students received the degree from the guest who wore a special gown.

Addressing the programme Vijayvarigya said that getting a degree is the proudest moment for any parent. Being a CA, you have to discharge your responsibility towards the country because today the whole world is looking towards India. CAs are called the growth engine of any nation's business, because in the establishment of business, CA takes care of the tax, accounts and audit of the company; from the registration of the company to making its project report. Thus CA plays an important role in nation-building.

Kemisha Soni, the central council member, said that the former President of India, Dr APG Abdul Kalam had called the Institute of Chartered Accountants as ‘Partners in Nation Building’ and PM Modi has called CAs as ‘Earth Muni’. Recently, Kumar Mangalam Birla also gave credit of his business success during his stay in the city to his CA degree. He said this noble profession was established by legislation before the Indian Constitution came into force.

Kirti Joshi said that if India continues to grow at this pace, then by 2026, India will become the fourth-largest economy in the world. During this time CA will have to fulfil a huge responsibility as we all are partners in building the India of our dreams. Just as economic reforms, GST, Black Money Bill, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, etc. Having given a positive image of the country in the world, CA has also contributed a lot to this. Whether it is GST or faceless assessment, CA has made a huge contribution to its effective implementation.

Mausam Rathi, president of CA Indore branch, said that a person can earn money very easily, but how to use that money properly and how to strengthen our economy, for this it is very important to have a CA and it is a matter of pride for us being a CA.

