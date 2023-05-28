Indore: IDA to transplant 381 trees

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Development Authority worshipped trees on Saturday which would be transplanted from the Phooti Kothi Square and surrounding areas for the construction of Phooti Kothi Flyover which is being constructed by IDA.

IDA chairman Jaypal Singh Chawda said that around 381 trees will be transplanted at other places in the city.

“There are some trees which are of religious significance thus these trees were worshipped.

Protection of environment is also very important, keeping this in view the trees will be shifted and transplanted,” said Chawda.

Chawda said that this 6-lane flyover will be 625 metres long and 24 meters wide and will be built at a cost of Rs 55 crore. Its construction agency is M/s Path India Limited. After its construction, the traffic coming from Dhar Road will be able to go directly towards AB Road and Kesarbagh Bridge.

In March, the IDA has transplanted trees from Khajrana Ring Road that had been cut for the six-lane Khajrana flyover project.

Around 1,313 trees were transplanted in nearby forest areas and other places. Apart from this, double the number of saplings will be planted as compensation.