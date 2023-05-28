 Indore: IDA’s incubation centre for start-ups ready
There are 51 air-conditioned cubicles at the incubation centre and an amount of Rs 3.3 crore has been spent for its construction.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, May 28, 2023, 06:22 AM IST
article-image
Photo credit: Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Development Authority’s incubation centre at Anandvan Phase-1, Scheme No 140, is now ready for start-ups. IIT Indore will operate the incubation centre.

There is a carpet area of 8,000 square feet and an open terrace of 700 square feet. IIT Indore will have the responsibility of running this centre and under the plug-and-play policy of the government, this ready-made space will be available for professionals from start-ups and IT companies.

The IDA is constructing a mega start-up park on the Super Corridor, but since it will take 4 to 5 years this centre has now been made, said IDA officials.

