Indore Gaurav Diwas: Sunidhi Chouhan to perform on May 31 at Nehru Stadium

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Well-known playback singer Sunidhi Chouhan will perform on May 31 at Nehru Stadium, to mark the culmination of the 7-day-long Indore Gaurav Diwas Mahotsav, being organised to mark the birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar.

On the same day, prominent people from the field of art, culture, literature, sports and other fields will be honoured.

The city markets, main buildings, squares, temples and chhatris associated with Devi Ahilya Bai will be decorated with electric lighting. Citizens have also been called to light a lamp at their homes to mark the day.

To give final shape to the programmes, a meeting was organised at AICTSL auditorium on Saturday. MP Shankar Lalwani, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, collector Ilayaraja T and municipal commissioner Harshita Singh and other officials and representatives of various commercial, business, industrial, educational, social, religious and voluntary organisations were present.

It was unanimously decided that the birthday of Lok Mata Devi Ahilya Bai should be organised grandly in the city with reverence and respect. MP Lalwani said that Indore Gaurav Diwas will be organised with the cooperation and participation of the residents of the city.

Mayor Bhargav urged the citizens to light a lamp on May 31 at their homes. Collector Ilayaraja T also urged the citizens to actively participate in this programme. He said that this programme should be given wide publicity and it should become part of our tradition and culture.

IMC commissioner Harshita Singh gave detailed information regarding the event. The intellectuals of the society present in the meeting also gave their important suggestions.