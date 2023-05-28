Indore: 'Power of social media to be used extensively for Indore Gaurav Diwas'  

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MP Shankar Lalwani and mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav convened a meeting of the city’s dignitaries in which they invited suggestions regarding Indore Gaurav Diwas celebration.

MP Lalwani said that the event is of great significance and every individual of the city has to play an important role in making the event successful.

The mayor said that the event shall be celebrated on a massive scale and the power of social media would be used to attract audiences for the event.

‘Promotional videos shall be made and shared on social media. Through these videos the Gaurav Diwas will get great response not only in Indore but from outside also,” said mayor Bhargav.

Adding to these suggestions, collector Illayaraja T said that videos based on life of Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar and her personality shall be made. This will help in branding the Holkar’s rich culture and heritage.

Municipal commissioner Harshika Singh appealed to the citizens to promote the event as much as they can. She also invited them to participate in the cleanliness drive which is being run in the city.

She also said in the meeting that on the last day of the event, which will be June 5, the plantation programme will held in which saplings will be planted in major areas of the city.

During the meeting, Rupali Jain said that a drive should be organised in the city to make it beggar free.

Sunil Matkar said that an appeal was made to everyone to participate in the programme to be organised at Jaal Sabhagrah on May 29.

The office bearer of the Cloth Market Association said that a free health check-up camp will be organised by the association for the citizens.

Gunjan Sharma of Chappan Dukaan said that special lighting will be done at Chappan Dukaan till May 31 and an open mic programme will also be organised as part of the celebration.

Narayan Agarwal of Agarwal 420 Papad said that a businessman of Indore who has brought glory to the city should be selected and honoured.

Along with this, suggestions were also received for organising programmes with children in costumes of great men of the country, organising round table for women empowerment in Rajwada and Gandhi Hall, construction of an entrance gate for Indore city, etc.

Read Also Indore: Lack of teamwork between WCD Department and Postal Department creates confusion