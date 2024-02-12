 MP: Poisonous Toddy Kills Mother, Her 8-Year-Old Son Battles For Life
According to information, the mother-son duo purchased the toddy bottle from a local vendor. Unfortunately, it was later discovered that the toddy was contaminated, leading to their tragic fate.

Updated: Monday, February 12, 2024, 05:07 PM IST
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Toddy drinkers, beware! In a tragic incident, a mother lost her life, while her eight-year-old son is battling for survival after duo consumed toddy (palm wine). The incident was reported in a remote Padaliya village in Bagh tehsil of Dhar district where toddy is quite common among the locals.

Toddy adulterated!

According to information, the mother-son duo purchased the toddy bottle from a local vendor. Unfortunately, it was later discovered that the toddy had been contaminated, leading to their tragic fate.

The incident unfolded on Sunday when a farmer's family tended to their fields. The child, identified as Pradeep enticed by the allure of toddy, attempted to climb the palm tree. However, his father Sardar, intervened and climbed the tree himself to collect the drink. Tragically, when Pradeep and his mother Ranjana consumed the toddy, their health started to deteriorate. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Ranjana succumbed to the effects of the poisonous drink. Pradeep was immediately transferred to a private hospital in Barwani, where doctors are battling to save his life.

Sardar expressed bewilderment at the unexpected turn of events.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of locally produced toddy. Surprisingly, when approached, officials from the Excise Department professed ignorance regarding the matter, indicating a lack of awareness about the tragic death.

Toddy-- a traditional drink of Nimar

Accustomed to consuming toddy daily, he remains perplexed by the lethal concoction that claimed his wife's life and endangered his son's. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of locally produced toddy. Toddy is a traditional drink crafted from palm leaves. Nimar, a region in Madhya Pradesh, India, renowned for its rich cultural heritage, offers this unique beverage as part of its culinary tradition. While toddy holds a cherished place in Nimar's culinary tradition, it's essential to acknowledge that excessive consumption or improperly prepared toddy can have side effects like intoxication, dehydration, liver damage and others.

