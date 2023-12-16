MP: Passport Seva Kendra Indore To Become Active In New Building From December 18

Representational Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Passport Seva Kendra will become active in the new building from December 18, Monday.

Passport applicants have been informed that Passport Seva Kendra, which is currently located at Anand Van, Scheme No. 140, IDA Complex, Pipilihana, Indore, will be shifted from December 18, 2023, to its new office, which is located at 'Passport Seva Kendra, 2nd Floor, Gold Plaza, Apollo DB City, Nipania, Indore, MP, Pin: 452010'.

The new facility is an upgrade of the previous facility and is well equipped to handle the high demand for passport services. The Indian Foreign Service officer and Regional Passport Officer of Madhya Pradesh, Shitanshu Chaurasia, said that the new Passport Seva Kendra has more counters and better facilities, which will provide better service to the citizens. It will also have better facilities for women and children.

Chaurasia has said that the testing will be held on December 18 with 15 applications, and from December 19, the centre will become functional with full capacity. Information regarding the change of address has also been sent to all the applicants through SMS.