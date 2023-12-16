MP Updates: IAS Raghvendra Singh Appointed As Principal Secretary To Madhya Pradesh CM; Fire At Indore Market

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Raghvendra Kumar Singh, a 1997 batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the principal secretary to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

The order to this effect was issued on Friday night.

As per the government order, Singh will replace Manish Rastogi, a 1994 batch IAS officer.

Rastogi was the principal secretary of former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Before being appointed to this post, Singh was the principal secretary of the mining department.

Mohan Yadav, MLA from Ujjain South, was sworn in as the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on December 13.

Fire Breaks Out In Shop At Kothari Market In Indore

A fire broke out in a shop at Kothari market on Friday. Panic and chaos prevailed in the area after the incident. On receiving information, the fire brigade and police team reached the spot. However, due to the narrow road, the fire brigade faced difficulty in reaching the spot. The fire trucks somehow managed to enter the market and launched fire control measures. The fire control room was informed about the fire at around 7.35 pm. Efforts were made to control the fire till late on Friday night. The cause of the fire is not clear yet. Locals claimed that a cylinder burst caused the fire.

(Staff Reporter)