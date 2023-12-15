Babus, mantris & buzz: Will it be smooth sailing for Mohan Yadav?

Will it be smooth sailing for Mohan Yadav?

Political observers are apprehensive of smooth sailing of new Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav. Simple reason is his stalwart predecessor Shivraj Singh Chauhan’s 18 years rule in the state. Only time will tell.

Is it the end of road for two leaders?

Much discussion is on in the political circles about the future politics of two former Chief Ministers Vasundhara Raje Scindia and Shivraj Singh Chauhan. One lobby thinks this is the end of the road while other lobby says they will be asked to contest for Lok Sabha. One can wait and watch.

BUREAUCRACY

Will Sanjeev Kumar Chadha be new Director General, Forest?

Indian Forest Service officer, Chandra Prakash Goyal is going to reach superannuation as Director General, Forest by end of this month and the name of Sanjeev Kumar Chadha, a 1989-batch Odisha Cadre IFoS officer is emerging as his successor. In June this year, Chadha was appointed as Additional Secretary Women & Child Development Ministry, Government of India. Chadha also held the post of Principal Secretary to Government of Odisha, Cooperation Department with an additional charge of Director, Agricultural Marketing & Member Secretary, OSAM Board, and Chairman, OSWC, before deputation to GoI. Now, he appears to be a strong contender for the post of DG, Forest.

Anand Pratap Singh appointed IG, BSF

Anand Pratap Singh has been appointed as Inspector General in Border Security Force (BSF) on deputation basis for a period of five years. He is a 1997 batch IPS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre.

Tenure of Telephone Advisory Committees extended

The DoT has extended the tenure of current Telephone Advisory Committees across the country for a further period of six months with effect from January 14, 2024.

Now cadre will have say in bureaucratic appointments in MP

It is now widely believed that in the transfer and posting of IAS and IPS officers cadre will have a major say in Mohan Yadav’s regime.

IP&TAFS officer taken VRS

Ms Vidushi Chaturvedi, DDG, UIDAI HQ has taken VRS from the service, December 14, 2023. She is a 1989 batch IP&TAFS officer.

Uday Kumar Bharti returns to parent cadre

Uday Kumar Bharti, Deputy Secretary, Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances, has been given premature repatriation to his parent cadre on personal grounds. He is a 2010 batch IRPS officer.

CISF man joins MEA

Sudhir Kumar Commandant CISF has joined Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on deputation as OSD .

Interviews for Director (HR), IOCL on Dec 29

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) is holding interviews for the post of Director (Human Resources), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) on December 29, 2023.

Amit Garg in race for CMD, HPCL

Amit Garg, Director (Marketing), HPCL, is in the race for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

Anurag in race for CMD, IRCON

Anurag, ED, RVNL, is in the race for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, IRCON International Ltd.

Ajit Singh in race for CMD, IRCON

Ajit Singh, ED, RVNL, is in the race for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, IRCON International Ltd.

