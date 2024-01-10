MP: Passenger Bus Collides With Tree In Kasrawad, 6 Injured | FP Photo

Kasrawad (Madhya Pradesh): A passenger bus belonging to Aggarwal Bus Service met with an accident on Wednesday near Makadkheda village under the Kasrawad police station area. The bus en route from Mandleshwar to Khargone, lost balance and crashed into a tree, leaving six people injured. Among them, three individuals sustained critical injuries and have been rushed to the district hospital for further medical attention.

The injured, including five women, suffered injuries on their hands, legs and head. The quick response from Kasrawad police, led by SI Rajendra Sirsath, and the assistance of passenger vehicles and 108 services facilitated the transportation of the injured to Kasrawad Hospital.

Doctor Chandresh Dixit administered initial first aid, highlighting the severity of the situation by referring three seriously injured individuals to the district hospital. The Kasrawad police are actively investigating the circumstances leading to the accident to determine its cause. The victims were identified as Santoshbai Gaganle, Seema Kochle, Mishrilal, Sharda Bai Kharadi, Sumanwai, and Basantibai.

