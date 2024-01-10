MP: Tiger Carcass Found In Bandhavgarh Reserve, Territorial Fight Suspected

Representative Image

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): The carcass of a young tiger was discovered in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve of Umaria district on Wednesday.

According to the forest officials, the tiger appears to have died in a struggle with an adult big cat, but the precise cause of death won't be known until a postmortem is conducted.

"On Wednesday morning, while forest workers were setting up a trap camera in the Pator range of BTR, they discovered the lifeless body of a tiger, estimated to be between 15 and 18 months old. "The corpse is roughly twenty-five days old," stated Arpit Meral, a forest ranger.

According to him, the head bone of the dead tiger was discovered to be broken, but all other body parts were intact.

Tiger died of electrocution

Notably, a month ago, a 12-year-old tiger died after being electrocuted in an agricultural field of Shahdol district.

The Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Shraddha Pandre later said that the forest department detained eleven villagers in relation to the tiger’s death in the Jaitpur forest range of Shahdol, which borders the Bandhavgarh National Park.

According to the 'Status of Tigers: Co-predators & Prey in India-2022' report released in July by the National Tiger Conservation Authority and Wildlife Institute of India, Madhya Pradesh has the greatest number of tigers in the country, at 785, followed by Karnataka (563) and Uttarakhand (560).