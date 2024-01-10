Indore: IRCTC's Bharat Gaurav Tourism Train To Depart On Dakshin Darshan Yatra On March 5 | representational pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IRCTC’s Bharat Gaurav Tourism Train is all set to depart from Indore railway station on March 5 on Dakshin Darshan Yatra. In this journey, a delight for travel enthusiasts, the train offers a trip of 10 nights and 11 days, sightseeing places in Mallikarjuna, Tirupati, Rameshwaram, Madurai and Kanyakumari.

Bharat Gaurav Tourism Train is being operated by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) for the pilgrims of Madhya Pradesh. Apart from Indore, it will pass through Dewas, Ujjain, Shujalpur, Sehore, Rani Kamlapati, Itarsi and Nagpur stations. Passengers will be able to board the train from Indore also.

Tickets and packages

When it comes to tickets and pricing of the tourism train, there are three different classes with different facilities to offer.

The cheapest is the economy class where passengers will have to spend Rs 19010 per person. On the other hand, the cost of standard class is Rs 30800 per person, while comfort class is the most expensive costing Rs 40550 per person. The journey will be carried out by special LHB rake of Indian Railways.

There will be arrangements for on-board and off-board food, road transport and sightseeing by buses, all included within the train fare.