Indore Hotel Management Institute Prepares Edible Crockery From Millets To Replace Plastic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): State Institute of Hotel Management (SIHM) in Indore has brought a new innovation to get rid of the plastic waste and has prepared edible crockery from millets to replace the use of plastic and thermocol crockery.

The institute claims it will help people to choose alternatives to plastic and using edible crockery will also improve their health too. Besides, it can be easily destroyed if not eaten and the remains will work as fertiliser.

Principal of SIHM, Dr Vijay Kumar Singh told ANI, "In view of today's health issue, we came up with this idea. It is quite good that people are moving towards organic food and there is awareness among them. But we see that plastic and thermocol are being used in food serving and packaging in parties. We have to overcome it, therefore, we started working to replace it."

"Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi has focused on promoting millet grains, we thought of making edible crockery from millets and started research on it. Slowly, we came to the conclusion that it can be done. After that we gave assignments to our students under two faculty members Vivek and Basant. Finally, we have made a complete set of edible crockery. Later on, we also get its lab testing to find whether there is any impact of fungal or bacterial growth in it and the report is successful," Singh said.

30 days shelf life

He further added that they also tested the Millet crockery's shelf life and found that it will last for 30 days. All types of food which includes, warm, cold, liquid, semi liquid and solid can be served in it and it does not absorb water.

"The ingredients used in making these crockeries majorly include ragi flour and sugar mixed together. Now, we have created it from the mould in the institute itself as a training facility. Since we are not commercial, we just want to percolate an idea in the market. We want that if it is adopted and its commercial utilisation is done in future then we can get relief from pollution," he added.

"One can eat these crockery, there is no harm in it and it will increase millet intake in the body. Even if a person does not want to eat these crockery, it can easily decompose and will increase the fertility of the soil," the principal further said.