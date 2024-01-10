MP: Hindu Outfit Files FIR Against Nayanthara-Starrer Annapoorani For Hurting Religious Sentiments, Promoting Love Jihad In Jabalpur

Annapoorani poster |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR has been filed against Tamil film Annapoorani starring Nayanthara, in Jabalpur on Wednesday, for hurting religious sentiments and promoting love jihad. Hindu Seva Parishad has lodged an FIR at Omti police station of the city against the producer, director and actors of the film released on OTT.

Members of Hindu Seva Parishad called the film anti-Hindu and said that many scenes in the film are objectionable. “Indecent comments have been made on the deity of Hindu religion, Maryada Purushottam Ram and the sentiments of Hindus have been hurt,” they alleged.

State President of Hindu Seva Parishad, Atul Jeswani also said that the movie promotes love jihad. “It has been portrayed in the movie that Lord Shri Ram used to kill animals and eat their meat during his exile. The film has hurt the sentiments of Hindus,” he added.

'Fierce agitation to follow'

Members of the Hindu outfit further said that if the film is not taken down from OTT immediately, the protests will continue, followed by fierce agitation.

Talking about the FIR, City Superintendent of Police Pankaj Mishra said that on the complaint of Hindu Seva Parishad, an FIR has been registered in Omati police station under sections 153 A and 34 of IPC. Notice has been sent to everyone mentioned in the FIR.