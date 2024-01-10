MP: Sarpanch Booked For Assaulting Youth Over Filling Water From Tap Installed On Panchayat Premises In Sehore

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A case has been filed on Wednesday against a sarpanch from Sehore’s Shyampur area for allegedly beating a youth over filling water from a tap on Panchayat premises.

According to the youth named Vikas Malviya, he went to fill water from the tap in the Panchayat on December 20, near his shop located near Shyampur Gram Panchayat building. During this, Sarpanch Navin Chauhan, present at the Panchayat, said, "You cannot take water from here until my tenure is there. Don't show your face near the Panchayat building." He said that this is a public tap, and everyone can fill water from here. On this, Navin Chauhan verbally abused me and physically attacked me. When Malviya was coming from the Panchayat building, Chauhan's brother Rahul Chauhan abused him and threatened to kill him.

Malviya, has taken the matter to higher authorities, filing a written complaint with the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) and the District Collector, seeking justice.

The incident unfolded in the Shyampur area, and the victim has initiated a police inquiry into the matter. He claims his right to use the public tap was met with hostility, leading to the alleged verbal and physical attack by Chauhan. The police are now investigating the case, gathering statements from both parties to determine appropriate action.