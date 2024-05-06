MP: Over Seven Lakh Complete e-KYC Despite Aadhaar and Mobile Number Challenges

Representative Image | File

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): The implementation of e-KYC (electronic know your customer) has witnessed significant progress, with over seven lakh people completing the process, despite encountering obstacles related to Aadhaar updates and unregistered mobile numbers.

Mandated by the state government, the initiative aims to streamline access to government schemes and services by linking Aadhaar and mobile numbers with Samagra IDs. The Khandwa Municipal Corporation embarked on a concerted effort to facilitate e-KYC for all residents, initially organising camps within wards in March.

However, initial participation was lackluster. Subsequently, the strategy shifted to door-to-door campaigns to ensure broader coverage. This proactive approach is rooted in the government's directive, making e-KYC mandatory for availing benefits such as ration distribution and other government benefits. With nearly 9,93,555 consumers in the district, many of whom rely on government schemes and ration from public distribution shops, the necessity of e-KYC becomes paramount. The municipality has leveraged the Samagra Portal to identify residents and streamline the e-KYC process.

As of now, approximately 30 percent of the e-KYC work remains pending, with over seven lakh individuals having completed the process. Notably, areas like Khandwa and Chhanera have seen significant progress, with 82 percent completion rates.

However, challenges persist in areas like Chhegaon Makhan and Mundi, where completion rates stand at 59 percent. The 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme further underscores the importance of e-KYC, enabling ration consumers to access benefits across 20 states. This facilitates seamless access to essential commodities for individuals migrating to other states from Khandwa.

Conversely, individuals from other states can also access ration in the state upon completion of e-KYC. However, the process is not without its challenges. Many residents face issues with outdated Aadhaar cards or unregistered mobile numbers, necessitating updates before completing e-KYC. Similarly, ration shops encounter similar hurdles, affecting the distribution process.

Furthermore, the mobility of residents poses a challenge, with individuals often being out of the city or awaiting Aadhaar card delivery. Municipal employees urge prompt completion of e-KYC upon return to expedite the process. Despite these challenges, the progress in e-KYC implementation signifies a significant step towards digital integration and streamlined access to government services for the residents of Khandwa.