Betul Constituency, Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates, Voting Date, All You Need To Know

Betul (Madhya Pradesh): As many as nine constituencies, including BJP stronghold Betul, will undergo voting in the third phase of elections on May 7.

Earlier, elections in Betul were scheduled for April 26 (Phase 2). However, after the sudden death of BSP candidate Ashok Bhalavi on April 9, the polling dates were rescheduled to May 7.

Like 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, this time too, BJP's Durga Das Uikey, will fight against Congress' Ramu Tekam.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019

In the Lok Sabha Elections of 2019, BJP candidate Durga Das Uikey won from Betul with 8.10 lakh votes. Uikey defeated Congress candidate Ramu Tekam by a huge margin of 3.59 lakhs votes.

Lok Sabha Elections 2014

Similarly, in the Lok Sabha Elections of 2014, BJP's Jyoti Dhurve defeated Congress’s Ajay Shah ‘makrai’. Dhurve garnered 6.43 lakh votes while Ajay Shah managed to barely half-- 3.14 lakh votes.

BJP’s Strong Hold

Betul has been a stronghold of BJP. The saffron party has been winning from the constituency for 4 consecutive times (2019, 2014, 2009 Lok Sabha Elections & 2023 Assembly Elections). Also the sitting MLA of Betul, Hemant Vijay Khandelwal is also from BJP who defeated Congress’s Nilay Daga by a little more than 15k votes in the 2023 Assembly Elections.

What does the opinion polls say?

The India TV-CNX opinion poll suggests that the Modi-led BJP will win all 29 seats in the heart of India.

Considering the history, BJP, this time too, has an edge over Congress.