 MP: One Killed, Another Injured As Their Bike Rams Tractor At Indore– Ahmedabad Highway
The injured was admitted to Dhar district hospital, from where he was referred to Indore.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 01:46 PM IST
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): One person died and another was seriously injured after a motorcycle on which they were travelling crashed into the tractor, police said. An accident was reported on Tuesday late in the evening near Bodhwada village on Indore – Ahmedabad National Highway No 59. 

The injured was admitted to Dhar district hospital, from where he was referred to Indore, while the deceased was identified as Ritik, son of Madan Solanki. Both Ritik and injured Sachin Solanki were brothers and they were heading towards Dhar from their native Para village to attend some family function. 

They crashed into the moving tractor while crossing the road. Ritik died on the spot, while Sachin who was severely injured, was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. Police registered a case in the matter and a search for a tractor driver is going on. 

Relatives said that the family of Hrithik and Sachin are residents of Para village in Jhabua district. The father is posted in the battalion located on the DRP line. Due to the program in the family, both the brothers had left for their house in Dhar, now an accident happened near Bodwada village. Sachin got married only a month back, and since then both the brothers were living in Para village.

