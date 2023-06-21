Madhya Pradesh: 30 Cartons Of Liquor Seized In Narmadapuram

Representative Pic |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The rural police claimed to have confiscated 30 cartons of country-made liquor in the early hours of Tuesday, official sources said.

The police said they had been getting information about transportation of liquor by car. On the grounds of information, a team was set up to catch the culprits.

The police team chased a car that was going towards the pool via Pajra. The car was going to Itarsi.

The police team stopped near Panjra canal. The person on the driver’s seat escaped under the cover of darkness.

Another person sitting beside the driver also tried to escape, but the police caught hold of him. The man identified himself as Rajesh Sarathe, resident of Jain Mandir line, Makhan Nagar, Babai.

The police also confiscated 30 cartons of liquor kept at the rear portion of the car.

Town inspector of Dehat police station Sanjay Choukse and his team worked out the case.

The action against the sellers of illicit was taken under the guidance of superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh.

