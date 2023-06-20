Madhya Pradesh: Leader Urges Women To Vote For Congress For Samman Yojana Benefits

FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Former district panchayat president Manoj Singh Gautam made women fill Nari Samman Yojana forms by establishing camps in Mohanpur, Badpipli, Musapura, Himmatgarh and other villages of Dhar.

Addressing the camp, Gautam said that Nari Samman Yojana would provide monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 and an LPG cylinder at Rs 500 to women if Congress comes to power in upcoming assembly elections. A large number of women filled the forms.

"The bullet train of inflation is running and those most affected by this spiralling inflation are women. For their self-sustenance, we have decided to give them Rs 1, 500 per month and LPG cylinder at RS 500", said Gautam.

He further added that the old pension scheme would also be restored for the benefit of the employees. Addressing the residents, he said that one should vote for Congress.

District Congress general secretary Gautam Prajapat, district panchayat member Shankar Chauhan, district Congress spokesperson Ashok Solanki and others were also present.