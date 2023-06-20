 Madhya Pradesh: Man Spotted With A Pistol In Bageshwar Dham, Sent To Police Custody
The man was discovered wandering around the 'Parikrama Marg' of the Bageshwar Dham temple with a rifle.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 04:51 PM IST
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man was spotted carrying a home-made pistol in Bageshwar Dham Temple in Chhatarpur. According to the reports of Republic Bharat, the man was discovered wandering around the 'Parikrama Marg' of the Bageshwar Dham temple with a pistol.

As soon as devotees in the Parikrama Marg spotted him with a gun, they raised an alarm. Police rushed to the spot and took him into his custody.

The weapon found with accused Rajjan Khan was a 315-bore desi pistol, according to the preliminary information. He also carried some ammunition with him. According to reports, the man lives in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh's Indrapuri Colony. He had a gun when he entered the temple. The reason for having a gun is unknown yet.

