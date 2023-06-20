 Bhopal Honour Killing: Couple’s Old Video Goes Viral As Girl Urges Her Parents To Leave Them Alone
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 12:19 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A few days after a father killed his daughter and her lover and disposed their bodies in Chambal River in Morena, the couple’s old video has surfaced. The girl can be heard saying that the duo got married and had urged her parents to leave them alone.

Due to their parents' disapproval, the couple had eloped from their homes. However, they were located in Uttar Pradesh and brought back to the Ambah police station on May 13. The police handed them over to their respective families.

According to the police, Rajpal, the girl's father, committed the double murder by killing Radheshyam and Shivani on the same day they eloped. He then disposed of their bodies in a nearby river. It is believed that the video was filmed in May, during the period when Radheshyam and Shivani had initially run away from their homes on May 6 and were found on May 13.

In the viral video, Shivani Tomar and her partner Radheshyam Tomar can be heard saying that they eloped to get married because they love each other. The duo had also requested Shivani’s parents to leave the couple and let them live in peace.

