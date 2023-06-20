Bhopal Youth Dog-Chained: Cops Detain 4th Accused-- A Minor; 2 Still On Run

twitter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have detained a minor-- 4th accused in the case where a youth was dog-chained and forced to convert to Islam, on Tuesday.

TI Rajkishore Mishra of the Teela Jamalpura police station confirmed that fourth accused was apprehended and he was a minor.

The authorities are actively searching for the victim to gather more information about the incident.

A group of miscreants allegedly assaulted a young man and subjected him to humiliation.

In the video, the accused youths can be seen intimidating the victim, forcing him to wear a dog collar and behave subserviently. They can be heard using wrong language and forcing the victim to apologize while treating him like a pet.

Following the incident, the Teela Jamalpura police station took immediate action and identified five individuals involved in the assault.

The accused have been named as Bilal Teela, Faizan Lala, Sahil Bachcha, Mohammad Sameer Teela, and Mupheed Khan. They have been booked for their involvement in the attack on Vijay, the victim.