MP: New Vegetable Market At Alot Bus Stand Turns Into Ruins

New vegetable market at Alot FP Photo |

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The newly constructed vegetable market near Alot bus stand, built at a cost of over Rs 60 lakh, has fallen into disrepair a mere two months after its inauguration.

The once-promising market now stands largely deserted, occupied by individuals from the nomadic community who have turned it into makeshift dwellings.

The civic body had constructed a new vegetable market in the year 2018-19 spending more than Rs 60 lakh to streamline local vegetable commerce and alleviate traffic congestion caused by vendors operating on the streets of Ranipur and Rajendra Chowk areas.

Approved during the tenure of former president Vishnu Kumar Solanki, the market aimed to provide a dedicated space for vendors.

However, shortly after its completion, vendors began to abandon the market, opting to return to the roadside due to alleged difficulties accessing the market's location.

Vendors cited challenges for customers, particularly women, as a liquor shop nearby created safety concerns and deterred foot traffic to the market.

Presently, all vegetable vendors have reverted to selling their produce along both sides of the Alot bus stand road, increasing congestion issues and undoing the council's efforts to centralise the market.

CMO Dilip Srivastava acknowledged the challenges but affirmed plans for a forthcoming anti-encroachment campaign and reestablish vendors within the designated premises.

The fate of the once-hoped-for solution to Alot's traffic and commerce challenges remains uncertain, as the council prepares to confront the issue of encroachment and restore order.