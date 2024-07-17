 MP: New Vegetable Market At Alot Bus Stand Turns Into Ruins
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: New Vegetable Market At Alot Bus Stand Turns Into Ruins

MP: New Vegetable Market At Alot Bus Stand Turns Into Ruins

The once-promising market now stands largely deserted, occupied by individuals from the nomadic community who have turned it into makeshift dwellings.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 10:58 PM IST
article-image
New vegetable market at Alot FP Photo |

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The newly constructed vegetable market near Alot bus stand, built at a cost of over Rs 60 lakh, has fallen into disrepair a mere two months after its inauguration. 

The once-promising market now stands largely deserted, occupied by individuals from the nomadic community who have turned it into makeshift dwellings.

The civic body had constructed a new vegetable market in the year 2018-19 spending more than Rs 60 lakh to streamline local vegetable commerce and alleviate traffic congestion caused by vendors operating on the streets of Ranipur and Rajendra Chowk areas. 

Read Also
Bhopal: NGT Order On Sirpur Lake Catchment Area, Collector, IMC Asked To File Report On Location Of...
article-image

Approved during the tenure of former president Vishnu Kumar Solanki, the market aimed to provide a dedicated space for vendors.

However, shortly after its completion, vendors began to abandon the market, opting to return to the roadside due to alleged difficulties accessing the market's location. 

Vendors cited challenges for customers, particularly women, as a liquor shop nearby created safety concerns and deterred foot traffic to the market.

Read Also
MP Horror: Woman, Along With Male Aides, Brutally Assaults Minor Girl, Strips Her Dress & Tries To...
article-image

Presently, all vegetable vendors have reverted to selling their produce along both sides of the Alot bus stand road, increasing congestion issues and undoing the council's efforts to centralise the market. 

CMO Dilip Srivastava acknowledged the challenges but affirmed plans for a forthcoming anti-encroachment campaign and reestablish vendors within the designated premises.

The fate of the once-hoped-for solution to Alot's traffic and commerce challenges remains uncertain, as the council prepares to confront the issue of encroachment and restore order.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: New Vegetable Market At Alot Bus Stand Turns Into Ruins

MP: New Vegetable Market At Alot Bus Stand Turns Into Ruins

Micro Irrigation: Indoukh-Ruddhaheda Project Worth Rs 231 Crore To Irrigate 11,800 Hectares In...

Micro Irrigation: Indoukh-Ruddhaheda Project Worth Rs 231 Crore To Irrigate 11,800 Hectares In...

MP: Doctor Alleged Of Posting Indecent Comment Regarding Prophet Mohammad, 200 Booked For Stone...

MP: Doctor Alleged Of Posting Indecent Comment Regarding Prophet Mohammad, 200 Booked For Stone...

Madhya Pradesh: After Teacher Kills Self, 3 Loan Sharks Arrested, 1 Absconding In Sendhwa

Madhya Pradesh: After Teacher Kills Self, 3 Loan Sharks Arrested, 1 Absconding In Sendhwa

MP Updates: Pillar Of Residential Building Collapses In Gwalior, 27 Families Rescued; 2 Killed, Over...

MP Updates: Pillar Of Residential Building Collapses In Gwalior, 27 Families Rescued; 2 Killed, Over...