 MP: Neemuch Collector, SP Meet To Review Permit Cancellation Of Pandit Pradeep Mishra's Shivpuran Katha
The organisers have sprung into action, making vigorous preparations, and are optimistic about obtaining permission by evening.

Updated: Thursday, March 28, 2024, 02:42 PM IST
Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Pandit Pradeep Mishra's plan to organise Shiv Mahapuran Katha received a setback when the permission for the event scheduled from April 1 in Manasa, was cancelled.

However, there's renewed hope as Neemuch district collector Dinesh Jain and SP Ankit Jaiswal on Thursday visited the venue, hinting at the possibility of permission being granted again.

Following the cancellation, social service organizations and organizers appealed to the authorities, leading to the Collector and SP revisiting the site to assess the situation. Although permission hasn't been granted yet, the administration is considering the request, especially after MLA Madhav Maru's letter to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav seeking approval for the event.

With the administration closely monitoring the preparations and the organisers vowing to comply with all guidelines, there's a strong indication that the event will receive permission. The public's excitement is palpable, with an estimated attendance of 4 to 5 lakh people anticipated.

Notably, Pandit Pradeep Mishra rose to fame after his Shiv Mahapuran katha started to attract huge masses. His 7-day event and Rudra Abhishek witnessed nearly a lakh people in Sehore's Kubereshwar Dham in March second week.

