 MP: Narmada Ghat Lit Up With Earthen Lamps To Celebrate Ram Lalla's Homecoming
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 03:05 PM IST
article-image

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Mandaleshwar echoed with divine celebrations as the country witnessed the pran pratishtha of Lord Ram’s idol in Ayodhya Dham after 500 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the rituals, marking a historic moment for the Sanatan Samaj across the nation. In Mandaleshwar, reminiscent of Ayodhya, every corner adorned with saffron flags, with over 50 welcome gates leading to Narmada Ghat.

The Narmada Ghat sparkled with the radiance of 31,000 earthen lamps, illuminating the city's Sanatan Samaj's celebration of Deepotsav. Bhupendra Chauhan, a committee member, mentioned the unique decorations planned for the ghat, including figures of the Ayodhya temple under construction. Saffron flags and electrical decorations adorned the entire ghat area, as the Sakal Sanatan Samaj lit earthen lamps in various shapes.

article-image

Honouring the spirit of the Ayodhya movement, the Deepotsav Organising Committee invited Karsevaks of 1990 and 1992, along with their family representatives. Karsevaks were felicitated, and children from Blooming Buds Kindergarten Play School staged Ramayana, fostering a connection with the monumental achievement of Shri Ram Lalla Virajman. Regional MLA Rajkumar Meo joined the celebrations, performing a joint aarti of Maa Narmada with the Karsevaks.

article-image
