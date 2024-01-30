MP: Miscreants Vandalise Auto-Rickshaws In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The glasses of nine auto-rickshaws were broken by two miscreants in full public view at the auto stand outside the goods warehouse located at the railway station of Ujjain. At the time of the incident, the driver was standing towards the railway station to take a ride. Many people standing there were frightened by the actions of the miscreants.

To catch both the miscreants and teach them a lesson, along with the police force, the Ujjain Municipal Corporation officials also reached the house of the accused and their house was measured. Probably, action can be taken to demolish the illegal part of the house of the accused in a day or two.

On Sunday afternoon, two miscreants Imran and Sahil attacked the auto-rickshaw standing at the stand with an iron pipe and broke the glasses. The miscreants fled from the spot after breaking the glasses of about nine auto-rickshaws. At the time of the incident, the auto drivers had left their auto at the stand and had gone to the platform waiting for the ride. When they returned, the glasses of the auto-rickshaws were broken from the line.

Angered by the incident, auto drivers Mohammad Sadiq, Ram Parmar, Deepak Bhavsar, Amjad Alam, Yasin Khan, Vijay Jaiswal, Wahid Khan, Rahul Mali and Sabir Bhai gathered and lodged a complaint against the miscreants with the GRP police station. In this case, the police raided the houses of both the accused in Shivshakti Nagar and Bapu Nagar on Monday. Both the accused were not found at home but the police also inspected the house, possibly in a day or two the police and corporation team will take action to demolish the house of the accused. CSP Sumit Agrawal said that the accused had carried out the incident of breaking glasses. His house has been seen, action will be taken soon, he said.