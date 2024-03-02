MP: Mining Department Cracks Down On Illegal Sand And Ballast Transport In Ratlam

FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant crackdown on illegal transportation of sand and ballast, the mining department intercepted vehicles operating without paying royalties in the Kharwan area of Alot tehsil here in Ratlam district on Friday night. The operation resulted in the apprehension of two dumpers and three tractors engaged in illegal transportation.

Of particular concern was the use of dilapidated dumpers for these illegal activities. The lack of basic safety features such as glass and driver's doors raised serious questions about the fitness certification process conducted by the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

The captured vehicles were found to be transporting ballast, dust, and mortar without adhering to royalty regulations. District mining officer Akansha Patel stated that the vehicles have been impounded at the Kharwa police post, and investigations are ongoing to ascertain the extent of illegal activities and take necessary actions as per mineral laws.

The enforcement operation was led by district mining officer Bhavana Saingar, mining inspector Devendra Chidar, and mining department employees, highlighting the commitment of the department to curb illegal mining and transportation activities.

Dy collector cracks down on illegal crusher plant and mining operations

FP Photo

Deputy collector Sanjay Kumar Sharma took decisive action against illegal activities at the Maa Chamunda Crusher Plant in the village of Nipania falls under Alot Kharwa block in Alot tehsil of Ratlam district.

The crusher plant, which had been operating without valid permits since 2019, was found to be engaged in unauthorized mining activities. Additionally, mining operations were being carried out in a nearby mine without proper registration.

The action came following a complaint received by Ratlam collector Bhaskar Lakshkar, prompting an investigation and subsequent intervention by deputy collector Sharma. Upon reaching the site, the deputy collector ordered the immediate cessation of operations at both sites and initiated legal proceedings. The authorities are also preparing to file a case at the local police station to address the violations.

This crackdown highlights the administration's commitment to enforcing regulations and ensuring compliance with mining laws to protect the environment and prevent illegal activities in the region.