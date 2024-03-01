Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nayay Yatra To Enter MP On March 2, Hi-Tech Camp Set Up For Night Stay In Gwalior

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | PTI

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nayay Yatra will enter Madhya Pradesh from the Gwalior-Chambal region on Saturday. The district administration has tightened security in view of the yatra and arrangements have been made for Gandhi’s night stay in a hi-tech camp guarded by security personnel in Gwalior.

The yatra will reach Morena district at 2:00 pm via Dholpur in Rajasthan. Here, the Congress MP will be accorded a warm welcome by Congress leaders and workers.

In Morena, Rahul Gandhi will hold road shows along with Nukkad meetings and after that the yatra will enter Gwalior district. In Gwalior, Rahul Gandhi will address a road show as well as the general meetings and then rest for the night. Rahul Gandhi will stay in a camp in the open ground of Shirol. To strengthen his security, a security team from Delhi has come to Gwalior.

FP Photo

Rahul Gandhi's camp will be in an area of 3 acres. While CRPF personnel and private security guards will be there to provide security inside the camp, the local police will arrange for security outside.

8 watch towers set up

Eight watch towers have also been set up around the camp. Security personnel will be deployed on these towers to keep an eye on the people coming and going to the camp from a distance. Rahul Gandhi will come to Gwalior from Morena on March 2, during which he will address the general meeting at Hazira. Then he will reach the resting place in Sirol at around 8 o'clock.