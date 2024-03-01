MP: Betul's Only Female Coolie Ties Knot At Railway Station; Cops, MLA & Other VIP Guests Attend (WATCH)

MP: Betul's Only Female Coolie Ties Knot At Railway Station's Community Hall; Cops, MLA And Other VIP Guests Attend (WATCH) | FP Photo

Betul (Madhya Pradesh): You must have heard of destination weddings in Udaipur or Goa, but how about taking vows at a railway station? Such were the scenes inside the community hall of Betul railway station where the only female porter of the station decided to tie the knot. The bride and groom completed the wedding rituals in front of a portrait of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on Thursday.

On this joyous occasion, MPs and MLAs of the region also became guests and gave blessings to the newly wed couple. Railway administration, RPF staff and GRP staff handled the wedding arrangements. The marriage of female porter Durga was completed with much fanfare at the Welfare Center located in the Betul Railway Station premises.

FP Photo

Friend found the perfect match

The love story of Durga is as special as her wedding ceremony. During her job at the railway station, Durga became friends with RPF female constable Farah Khan. Farah Khan talked to Durga about marriage, but considering the responsibilities of the family, Durga refused. Still Farah convinced her and found the perfect match for him.

FP Photo

Haldi-Mehendi ceremony in waiting room

ASI Deepak Deshmukh, posted in RPF, started talking about Durga's marriage with his farmer friend Suresh Bhumarkar, living in Jamathi, Aathner, and the marriage was fixed. Regarding the marriage, Haldi and Mehndi ceremony was performed in the waiting room of the railway station on Wednesday night. Betul MP Durga Das Uikey participated in the ceremony and blessed the couple.

Railway personnel took charge of ceremony

On Thursday, February 29, the marriage of Durga and Suresh was held with great pomp. On this occasion, MLA Hemant Khandelwal and BJP District President Aditya Shukla also became guests and blessed the bride and groom.