MP: Female Student Run Over By A Bus After Her Scooty Collides With A Pick-Up Van In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A female student was run over by a bus after a pickup van collided with her scooter on Friday in Jabalpur. Even after one and a half hours had passed since the incident, the police were not aware of the incident.

The tragic road accident occurred on the Lamheta Bypass situated on the National Highway, involving a pickup truck colliding with a scooter, resulting in the student being run over by a bus.

Read Also Bhopal: Ajay Choti Murder Case Listed Criminal Bhura Among 11 Get Life Term

The collision with the pickup truck caused serious injuries to the student riding the scooter, who was caught under the bus. She is admitted to a medical hospital for treatment.

Despite the incident occurring over one and a half hours ago, the police were not notified. Even after the recurring incidents on the Lamheta Bypass area within the Tilwara police jurisdiction, authorities have not taken necessary precautions or increased vigilance.

25 Passengers Injured In Bus-Dumper Truck Accident

At least twenty five passengers were injured, one of them critically, after a passenger bus in which they were traveling rammed into a dumper truck near a bypass culvert of the National Highway near CV Raman College on February 27.

The accident was reported at 7 am on the Indore Road near Chaigaonmakhan village. Reportedly, the private bus (Jaiswal bus), which was en route to Indore with approximately 30 passengers, collided head-on with the dumper on the culvert.