Bhopal: Ajay Choti Murder Case Listed Criminal Bhura Among 11 Get Life Term

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District and Sessions Court, Bhopal, has awarded life imprisonment to 11 people including key conspirator Ajay Bhura in a murder case on Thursday. Shahjahanabad police had registered a case against eleven persons in connection with the murder of Ajay Choti on August 14, 2020.

ADJ Sachin Kumar convicted Ajay Sharma alias Bhura, Sagar Meena, Rupesh Bichaile, Sandeep, Ravi, Deepak, Arun Singh alias Khujal, Rocky, Kalu Yash alias Chinna, Anil Gautele for the murder of Ajay Choti and awarded them life term. According to special public prosecutor Ram Kumar Khatri, on August 14, 2020, Amit Kanade with his brother Ajay alias Ajay Choti and Prakash Kanade was heading to Shahjahanabad police station.

Ajay Bhura and others waylaid and attacked Ajay Kanade alias Choti with knife over an old enmity. Ajay Choti, who sustained multiple injuries in neck and thorax, was rushed to LBS Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police said it was a contract killing.

Gambling was said to be bone of contention between key accused Ajay Bhura and deceased Ajay Choti. Ajay Bhura has a criminal background, Ajay Choti was also involved in some crime. The two had clashed when they were imprisoned in Central Jail. During Covid time, both came out from jail and Ajay Choti took up a job as cook at a restaurant. He was the youngest in the family.