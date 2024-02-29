MP: Bed-Ridden 70-Year-Old Woman Burnt Alive After Short Circuit Causes Fire At Home In Gwalior |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a 70-year-old woman living in the Kampu area of Gwalior was burnt alive in her house on Wednesday. The old woman was ill and was resting on the bed, when suddenly the electrical wires caught fire due to a short circuit. The woman also got electrocuted and within a few minutes the whole room was surrounded by flames.

The old lady had difficulty walking, so she could not even get up while her entire body was burnt in the room. She was taken to the hospital in a critical condition, but could not be saved. Kampu police station conducted a post-mortem of the dead body and handed it over to the family members. After this, the body of the woman was cremated by the family members.

According to information, 70-year-old Parobai, wife of Dhaniraj Batham, living near Mandhare's Mata intersection under Kampu police station area, used to live with her granddaughter. The granddaughter has a job. After cooking food at home on Wednesday, she went to the market to buy medicine. Parobai was alone at home at the time of the incident.

Whole room caught fire within minutes

A bed and other items were kept in the room where she was resting. Suddenly, a short circuit occurred and a fire broke out. The old woman could not get up and her entire body was engulfed in flames. Within a short time the bed also caught fire. Hearing noises from the room, people living nearby came to her rescue. The fire was extinguished but the old woman was completely burnt.

Police and ambulance were informed about the incident after which, she was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition. She died during treatment here.

Dimple Batham, daughter of the deceased, said that her daughter lived with Paro Batham and when she went to the market to buy medicines, she received information on her mobile that the house was on fire and by the time she returned, the grandmother was completely burnt.