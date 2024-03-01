Bhopal: Harbouring Vengeance, Man Stabs Sister’s ‘Rapist’ To Death

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To exact revenge on his sister’s alleged rapist, a 24-year-old man stabbed a youth multiple times in Idgah hills locality on Thursday noon, police said. The youth who was booked for rape, was allegedly staking the rape survivor and had even threatened to kill her. The youth succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Police said the two murder accused are on the run. The body of a 20-year-old man killed by the duo has been sent to Hamidia hospital mortuary. Shahjehanabad police said that the youth who was stabbed to death was a daily wage labourer.

He had earlier allegedly raped a woman residing in the locality, and a rape case was registered against him, said police. The woman’s brother, Ramesh (name changed), was looking for an opportunity to exact revenge on the youth who after sexual assault on her sister was stalking and threatening her.

On Thursday noon, the daily wager had left his house for work at around 1:30 pm. He was waylaid by Ramesh and one of his friends. Ramesh stabbed the youth at least 10 times as his friend held the youth tight.

Youth sustained injuries on stomach, back: SHO

Shahjahanabad police station TI Umesh Pal Singh Chouhan said that in the attack the daily wager youth sustained grievous stab wounds on his stomach and back, and bled profusely.

The accused duo fled from the spot after committing the crime, while the on-lookers rushed the youth to a nearby hospital. Later, at around 3 pm on Thursday, he succumbed to his injuries. Search is on to nab the absconding duo, SHO Chouhan added.

Youth continued stalking the rape survivor

The rape survivor, whose brother and friend killed the dailywager, told the police rapist often used to stalk her, even after outraging her modesty once. He had even threatened to kill her on knife-point, and this has left her brother and his friend enraged, said the woman.