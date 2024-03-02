Ujjain's Regional Industry Conclave: From Adani To Birla & Bajaj, Big Bizmen Likely To Step Up Investment In MP

By: Anamika Pathak | March 02, 2024
A two-day Regional Industry Conclave 2024 commenced in Ujjain on Friday, With big names from the business world attending the programme, looking forward to investments in the central state.
FP Photo
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the programme and held one-to-one discussions with industrialists and investors in the Regional Industry Conclave.
FP Photo
CM Yadav also flagged off the first shipment of Smart City Electric Truck, Electric Staff Bus manufactured by Best Life Style Apparel Pvt Ltd, Ujjain and VE Commercial.
FP Photo
Adani group's director Pranav Adani announced that the group will invest about Rs 75,000 crore in MP in power plants, building Mahakaal Expressway, and setting up cement grinding units in coming years.
@AdaniOnline/Twitter
JK Cement Ltd managing director Raghavpat Singhania, Aditya Birla Group’s Sunil Bajaj, Dr Sanjeev Khanna of Patanjali Ayurveda and Jayen Bhai Mehta of Amul attended the investors' meet. However, there is no official announcement of investment by any company other than Adani Group.
FP Photo
United States Consul General Mike Hankey was also present at the event and emphasised that there are golden opportunities to increase bilateral cooperation between MP and his country in areas like education and pharmaceuticals.
FP Photo
Speaking at the event, CM Yadav claimed that the conclave will attract investments of over ₹1 lakh crore and provide employment to more than 17,000 people.
FP Photo
