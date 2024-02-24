MP: Medical Store Owner Accuses Adivasi MLA Kamleshwar Dodiyar Of Demanding ₹1 Cr Bribe In Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A medical store owner has accused local MLA Kamleshwar Dodiyar of demanding a Rs one crore bribe in Bajna of Ratlam district. The store owner, Tapnan Rai, released a video sharing the details, on Friday.

According to information, Rai received a call from Bharat Adivasi Party legislator Dodiyar on February 19, threatening action against his purported illegal operation. Rai claimed that he subsequently met the legislator, and was asked to pay Rs 1 crore to settle the matter.

Rai, who holds a pharmacy degree and operates the medical store in compliance with regulations, contends that the legislator has been allowing unauthorized medical practices in Bajna for the past 30 years. Rai's store was allegedly sealed after a three-hour standoff on Friday, during which Dodiyar remained present.

Read Also 5 Best Street Style Litti Chokha Places In Indore You Must Try

Rai was involved in illegal abortions, MLA hits back

Dodiyar, however, justified his actions by asserting that Rai was operating the medical store unlawfully. He alleged Rai has been involved in illegal abortions and exploiting the impoverished. Dodiyar further claimed to have written a letter to the Chief Medical and Health Officer in the past, urging the closure of Rai's store.

The situation escalated as health officials were summoned, and a report was filed by the Block Medical Officer. Dodiyar, during the confrontation, insisted that Rai's store be sealed.

The controversy deepens as Rai counter claimed that Dodiyar had visited him at his medical store and demanded the exorbitant sum of one crore rupees. Rai said that even if he sell his business, he could not afford such a hefty payout.

Rai's allegations have sparked a public outrage, and the matter is now under investigation by local authorities. The legislator faces scrutiny for his alleged involvement in sealing Rai's medical store and the subsequent accusations of corruption.