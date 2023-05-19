MP: Mango Jatra is back in Indore to sweeten your weekend!

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Weekend is indeed going to be sweet! The three-day Mango festival-- Mango Jatra, commenced with great fervor at the Gramin Haat Bazar, South Tukoganj in Indore on Friday.

The three-day fest is being organised by the Marathi Social Group and will continue till May 21.

These juicy mangoes cost Rs 1200 to Rs 2000 per kg. This annual event offers a delightful opportunity for mango enthusiasts to indulge in the flavors of summer.

The Mango Jatra was inaugurated by Police Commissioner Makrand Deoskar and Mrs. Nidhi Deoskar, who graced the event with their presence. Over 24 mango growers from Ratnagiri and Deogarh (Konkan) participated in the Jatra, showcasing their exquisite Hapus mangoes and other delectable products to the eager customers. On the opening day, the people of Indore had the pleasure of savoring the king of summer mangoes and purchasing Khabu Hapus mangoes. The enthusiastic participation of the farmers has added grandeur to this year's Mango Jatra.

Sameer Deshkulkarni, a representative of the organization, mentioned that as per tradition, Hapus mangoes were available for tasting at a nominal fee, allowing attendees to relish the flavors to their heart's content.

Mrs. Tripti Mahajan and Sumedha Bawkar highlighted the diverse culinary offerings at the Mango Jatra. Alongside Marathi cuisine such as Jhunka Bhakar Thecha, Appe, Shrikhand Puri, Mango Mastani, and Anarse, visitors could also enjoy various Indori Chaat Chowpatty items, creating a gastronomic delight.

One of Maharashtra's signature snacks, Vada Pav, garnered immense popularity among taste enthusiasts at the Mango Jatra. The renowned Food Maharashtra stall, with a rich legacy of 54 years, presented a special paste for making Vada Pav with an authentic taste at home, allowing Indore residents to relish the traditional flavor in their own kitchens.

Darshan Jagirdar Neeraj Tailang showcased a diverse range of everyday items, including betel nut powder, pickles, sherbets, herbal medicines, wooden toys, kitchenware, herbal pest control products, and cutlery items.