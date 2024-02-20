 MP: Mandsaur To Have Its Own Passport Seva Kendra
Deputy CM Devda will inaugurate Mandsaur Passport Seva Kendra today, easing access for Neemuch district residents

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, February 20, 2024, 05:27 PM IST
Representative image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Mandsaur district is all set to have its own Passport Seva Kendra, as state deputy chief minister Jagdish Devda is set to inaugurate Mandsaur Passport Seva Kendra on Wednesday in room No 101 of the Sushasan Bhawan New Collector Office in the Yash Nagar area.

MP Sudhir Gupta and senior administrative officers will also attend the inaugural ceremony. With this, it will ease access for Neemuch district residents as well.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Postal Department jointly announced the formal inauguration of the Post Office Passport Seva Kendra in Mandsaur city. Divisional Post Office Superintendent Jagdish Prasad Sharma Sharma shared that this marks the 20th such facility in state falls under the Regional Passport Office, Bhopal.

Initially, centre will create 40 passport slots for Mandsaur Neemuch district, with plans to expand as needed. Three officers and employees of the Postal Department will be stationed at the Kendra to assist applicants.

Efforts to establish the Passport Seva Kendra in Mandsaur have been ongoing for two years, with inspections conducted to select the location. MP Sudhir Gupta personally visited the City Post Office premises to review the setup.

Ultimately, with the approval of public representatives, administration, and postal departments, the Kendra will open in a room located in the Collectorate office premises.

