MP: Mandaleshwar Police Unearth Cannabis Saplings Worth ₹23L From Farm; One Arrested

Mandaleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Mandaleshwar police unearthed around 101 kg cannabis saplings worth Rs 23 lakh from a farm in Sirsaya gram panchayat under Mandaleshwar police station on Saturday. Police personnel raided a farm in Gadriya village and seized around 101 kg cannabis saplings, station in-charge Deepak Yadav said. During the operation, upon sensing the police, accused Mangal Bhil (50) attempted to escape but was later arrested for cultivating the contraband illegally in cotton farm.

The entire contraband was valued at Rs 23 lakh, the officer said. During the investigation, he failed to produce any valid licence for growing contrabands on the farm. A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered and further probe was underway.

Assistant sub inspector Mukesh Yadav, Kailash Patidar, and constable Dinesh Romde played a key role. The district administration has directed police to crack down on illegal cultivation of ganja in the district. Drug consumption can be found among all classes of people in the town.

Illicit Liquor Worth Rs 15L, Rs 63L Cash Confiscated In Meghnagar

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Acting on a tip-off, Madrani outpost in-charge Balram Singad confiscated illicit liquor worth Rs 15 lakh and Rs 63 lakh cash in Meghnagar. During a routine night patrol, collaborating with a team under Kakanwani TI's guidance, Singad successfully intercepted a truck arriving from Titriya village, discovering it laden with illicit liquor.

The driver, Gokul Singh, 28, a resident of Khatarikhedi, Indore, failed to produce a valid liquor licence or permit upon request. In the subsequent search, the police confiscated 1,399 cases of liquor, estimating its value at Rs 15 lakh. During the operation, Kakanwani police seized a substantial amount of cash, totalling Rs 63 lakh. A case under sections 34(2), 36 and 46 of the Excise Act was filed against the driver.